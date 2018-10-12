Here’s what life was like for Chesterfield soldiers fighting in the First World War

The sights, sounds - and smells - of life in a First World War battlefield trench are being brought to life in Chesterfield

The town’s museum, on St Mary’s Gate, has created a section of a WWI trench so visitors can get a glimpse of what life was like for soldiers 100 years ago.

Visiitors can experience a glimpse of what life was like for soldiers during the First World War

The Trench Experience exhibition takes visitors on a multi-sensory journey through a section of a trench.

Focusing on Chesterfield men who fought in the War, the exhibition gives an insight into what life was like for soldiers serving on the front lines.

There’s the chance to take the oath and collect your helmet before heading into the trench. Meet ‘Tommy’ in his uniform and see what food he had in his kit bag. Find out what mustard gas smelled like and, if you’re brave, open the ‘latrine’ tin and see if you could stand the smell of going to the toilet in the trench.

Open the munitions box to see a bomb – and find out if you’re strong enough to lift it. Take a look in the periscope to see ‘no man’s land’ that place between the German and allied trenches where so many soldiers were killed when they ‘went over the top’.

Chesterfield museum launch of trench experience. Maria Barnes museum collections officer, Cllr Steve Bruntchair WW1 commeration group and Alyson Barnes tourism, museums and events manager.

When you leave the trench you will see the faces of men from Chesterfield who fought in the war.

Visitors can also make a poppy to go on the poppy net and dedicate it to a local soldier who died in the war. Choose a name from the book of men who were killed in the First World War.

The exhibition marks the start of a series of events taking place across Chesterfield at which the borough will remember all those involved in the Great War.

The museum is open Monday and Thursday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Entry is free, however donations to cover costs are gratefully received.

To find out more visit the museum website