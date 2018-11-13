Here's how youngsters can get their letters to Father Christmas as Santa's Post Office gets set to open in Chesterfield

This Christmas, This Christmas, Santa’s Post Office is opening at the Vicar Lane shopping centre in Chesterfield.

The former Grainger Games unit is being transformed into an interactive experience for all children, where they can send their letters to Santa from the High Street.

To make this experience extra special, the interactive Victorian style post office will feature magic maps showing the letters being delivered once the children have posted them.

The post office is fully equipped with writing paper and pens, a magic post box for the letters to Santa, a photo opportunity reindeer and sleigh, and is even staffed by elves!

Each child will also receive a personalised letter back from Santa.

Santa himself will open the post office on Saturday, November 17, after the Christmas Parade, which will start at the top of Steeplegate, before travelling down to St James Square and along Vicar Lane, and is due to end at 5pm

The post office will then open:

18th November – 11am – 5pm

24th November – Sunday 24th December:

Monday – Friday: 10am – 5pm

Saturday: 10am – 5pm

Sunday: 11am – 5pm