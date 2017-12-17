Help Elvis the Elf find Santa’s stolen sleigh

How about taking your little ones to see a festive-themed show?

Santa’s Stolen Sleigh is running at Chesterfield Studios until December 24.

Santa is about to load the sleigh with toys for all the girls and boys when disaster strikes…the sleigh is missing!

Join Elvis the Elf on his mission to retrieve the sleigh.

Children can also meet Santa and receive a gift from him.

Chesterfield Studios is based on Rose Hill, Chesterfield.

Tickets to Santa’s Stolen Sleigh cost £8. To book, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/boxoffice/venueplan/TROEriGPESJk