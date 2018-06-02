Hear The Drifters perform their hits live in Derbyshire

The Drifters are back on tour in the UK performing all their classic hits from the last six decades.

They will perform at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on June 9 as part of the 60-date tour.

The legendary group have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits including Saturday Night At Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and many, many more!

Now in their 65th anniversary year - The Drifters are back on the road with a line up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell, president of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name.

Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King. Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing hits such as More than a number and Kissin’ in the back row.

After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name.

Tickets for The Drifters’ show in Chesterfield cost £25.20. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.