Happy Mondays will play in Derbyshire - here’s how to get tickets

Legendary band Happy Mondays will grace the stage of the country’s largest independently owned music venue.

The pioneers of the Madchester sound are booked for The Avenue, Chesterfield, on December 15.

Support comes from Tom Hingley and The Kar-pets and hometown favourites The Wonderwhys who will play an all-90s set.

Famed for songs such as Step On, Kinky Afro and 24 Hour Party People, Happy Mondays’ breakthrough sound drew influences from funk, house and psychedelia. The band’s 1990 album Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches went platinum in the UK. Happy Mondays have seen four incarnations since the group was formed in 1980. The band’s current line up is: Shaun Ryder on vocals, Mark Day on guitar, Paul Ryder on bass, Gary Whelan on drums, Rowetta on vocals and Dan Broad on keyboard.

Tickets for the Chesterfield gig cost £34.