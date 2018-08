Children can get up close to exotic creatures at Chesterfield Museum.

A royal python, leopard gecko, tree frog, Chilean Rose tarantula and giant African snails are among the attractions on August 23.

The exotic animals day will enable children to learn about these creatures and also handle them. Anti-bacterial gel will be provided.

Admission is free.

The museum is open from 10am to 4pm. For more details, call 01246 345727.