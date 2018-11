More than 100 traders from across the UK will be gathering at Haddon Hall for a Winter Artisan Market.

Visitors will be able to snap up unique gifts for Christmas and a wide variety of produce.

The market runs from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 18, and is open from 10am to 5pm.

Admission is £5.50, children go free.

For more details go to https://www.haddonhall.co.uk, call 01629 812855 or email: info@haddonhall.co.uk