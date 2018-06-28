Great British Bake Off champion headlines The Big Bake at Newstead Abbey this sumnmer

Great British Bake-Off winner Sophie Faldo and celebrity chef Rustie Lee will spearhead The Big Bake at the beautiful Newstead Abbey in August.

Award-winning cake artists and chocolatier Paul Young will also be taking part in the event over the August bank holiday.

Sophie Faldo won Great British Bake Off in 2017 when she wowed the judges and viewers alike with her show-stopping bakes and her ability to hold her nerve in that famous Bake-Off tent.

Stand-out creations include her champagne cake and her trifle terrine which won her the Star Baker award in week five.

Rustie Lee, has been working on the popular children’s programme Twirly Woos and appeared in the 2017 BBC1 series The New Marigold Hotel.

She has also made appearances on Loose Women and in 2016 she wowed the crowds at the Nottingham castle food festival with her energetic cooking style and very funny cooking demonstrations.

Molly Robbins is the star of Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers and the TV channel will be filming her again on site on the Sunday of the The Big Bake as part of the series.

She will be making a cake for a special guest at the festivals along with being on the judging panel for the competition.

Paul Young, who is a ground-breaking and inspirational chocolatier who is at the forefront of the British chocolate scene.

Paul’s passion for his craft and his cutting-edge creativity has won him numerous awards and led to him being ranked amongst the world’s best chocolatiers.

All four bakers will perform demonstrations throughout the weekend at Newstead and the event is also again looking for budding bakers to come along and take part in the competition, which has some great prizes.

On Saturday, August 26, successful applicants will be asked to bring along a homemade decorative cake that features a decorative design that can catch the eye of the judges.

The lucky winner will be presented with a trophy and £200 worth of Lakeland Vouchers, plus a Big Bake apron.

Runners-up will get a £50 Lakeland voucher, a Big Bake Apron and a cook book.

As well as the cooking, the event will also feature children’s entertainment, music and street food vendors and a host of artisan producers,a s well as licensed bars around the grounds serving gin cocktails, Prosecco and real ale.

For more information, visit www.greatfoodanddrinkfestival.co.uk