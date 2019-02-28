Glenn Tilbrook urges donations for Derbyshire foodbank ahead of show with Wilko Johnson tonight

Glenn Tilbrook and Wilko Johnson, the original Dr Feelgood guitarist, will be supporting a Derbyshire foodbank at their gig in the county tonight.

Wilko headlines the show at Buxton Opera House with Glenn, who fronted the pop group Squeeze, as his special guest.

Tonight’s concert kicks off a UK tour during which Glenn will be promoting awareness of, and donations for, The Trussell Trust, a charity which supports foodbanks around the UK. At most venues there will be food drop points and collection boxes, and Glenn will also be donating all profits from his merchandise, including an exclusive four-track EP, to the organisation.

Glenn said: “it is shameful that in the 21st century there are people that can’t afford to put food on the table. Anyone, from any walk of life, can fall upon dire times, and I hope that by doing this tour it will remind people that there is a very real need. Most of us can do something to help - be it giving some food or a little money – and I hope people coming to the shows are inspired to donate.” Wilko said: “I’m happy to be supporting the Trussell Trust on this tour and to help raise awareness about the important work that they do.”

Following his recovery from cancer, Wilko has enjoyed a rousing return to the live arena, including a number 1 album with Roger Daltrey and playing a sold out show at the Royal Albert Hall to mark his 70th birthday.

Tickets for tonight’s gig in Buxton cost £33.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to the website