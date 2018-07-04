Friday, July 6

Hazel O’ Connor heads The Eyes Have It festival. Eyes Meadow, Duffield.

Limehouse Lizzy. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Wonderwhys acoustic. The Market pub, Chesterfield.

ziPt. The Industry, Chesterfield.

LeftyChris. Twenty Ten, Matlock.

Paul Newtonian. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Stereo Skull, Tormenta, Recall the Remains, Influens, Lycan, In aid of charity Attitude is Everything to improve disabled people’s accedss to live music. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Saturday, July 7

No Danger headlines Folk in the Wood to launch the nine-day Ripley Music Festival. Waingroves Wood amphitheatre.

David Kaho, Swearbox, Stonewall Jackson, Fifty Nine, The Wonderwhys play at Roy Shorrocks Hawaiian Shirt Appreciation Day. Arkwright Arms, Duckmanton, from 12 midday.

From The Jam headline The Eyes Have It festival. Eyes Meadow, Duffiield.

The Gally Canters, Lazlo Baby, Holly Marland and High Peak Samba. One World Festival, High Lea Park, New Mills.

The Paddy Maguire Band. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Arizona. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Richie Richards. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Marshall Law. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

The Neutronz. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

DFacto. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.

ziPt. The Gate, Swanwick.

Catfish. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Evil Blizzard. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Sunday, July 8

The Idolins, Scribble Victory, The Rogue Embers, Hymn for Her, The Dandylions,Native Bear. Market Place, Belper, 12 noon to 6pm

Showaddywaddy headline The Eyes Have It! festival. Eyes Meadow, Duffield.

Rachel and Brandon host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

ziPT Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Radio Romantic. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Monday, July 9

Dogwood Rose. The Cheshire Chees, Hope.

Quicksilver Kings. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Wednesday, July 11

Vinnie Soul. Hilltop WM Club and Institute, Bolsover.