Friday, February 16

The Rouge Embers. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

The Beyond plus support from Damn Cargo. The Venue, Abbey Street, Derby.

Diio and Saxonized. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Paul Newtonian. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Scott Doonican. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Joe Brown. Buxton Opera House.

Vonda Shepard. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Bin 53-4. The Old Clubhouse, Water Street, Buxton

Saturday, February 17

The Grahams. Crich Glebe Field Centre.

Guns Or Roses. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Escape Plan. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Ultimate Legends. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Bob Cheevers. The Queen’s Head, Belper.

The Moode. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

The Cheeky Vimto’s. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Alan Squires. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

The ELO Experience. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

JC Aron. Elvis tribute. Brimington Social Club.

Scott McCall & The Tenderspots. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Isaace Walters. The Last Post, Derby.

Money Talks. Spondon LIberal Club, Derby.

Ray Rocket and Sam Russo.

Plus support from Flav Giorgini (Squirtgun). The Hairy Dog, Becket Street, Derby.

Dark Side of the Wall. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Fuzzy Felt World. Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Sunday, February 18

The Buddies. Butchers Arms, Brimington, from 4.30pm.

Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Reuben James. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Atlantic 54. Spondon LIberal Club, Derby.

Jam session. Last Post, Derby.

Monday, February 19

Threaded. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, February 20

Marco Mendoza. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Harris Nixon’s legendary jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Thursday, February 22

Alec Spacie’s open mic/jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Ollie Holroyd. The Last Post, Derby.

Delta Echoes. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.