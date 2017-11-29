Friday, December 1

Los Pacaminos. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Dog’s B**x. The Tap House, Brampton, Chesterfield.

The Covers Brothers. The Boat, Cromford.

Live Wire. AC/DC tribute. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Spontaneous Folk Group. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Collabro. Sheffield City Hall.

Fuzzy Felt World. The New Inn, Buxton.

Saturday, December 2

Beautiful Sound. Tribute to The Beautiful South. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The All Stars Blues Band. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Angie D’Silva. Hilltop WMC & Institute, Bolsover.

Turn The Page. The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Sound Thieves. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

After Hours. The Shinnon, North Wingfield

Ken Durrans. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Your Next. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Strykes Twice. Brimington Club.

Glory Days. Vruce Springsteen tribute. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Pint Of Mild. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath

Dr Feelgood. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Natterjacks. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Alaw. Chapel-en-le-Frith Town Hall

Groundhog Days. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Big Dave Bopper. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Fuzzy Felt World. Glossop Conservative Club.

Sunday, December 3

London’s Lennon and McCartney Tribute host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

The Simpletones. The Ale Stop, Buxton, 4pm.

Damon. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Rattled. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Seventh Son. Hard Rock Hell NWOBHM Fest, Sheffield O2 Academy.

Acoustic Jam with Jamie Self. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Alaw. Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway.

Egypt play at Clowne Community Centre.

Monday, December 4

The Chezzie Jam Machine. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Mart Rodger Manchester Jazz. High Lane Conservative Club, Buxton Road, High Lane.

Tuesday, December 5

Harris Nixon’s jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, December 6

Dan Burton. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Jam night with Outside The Box. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.

Thursday, December 7

Some Guys Have All The Luck. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.