Get your tickets as Sheffield Film and Comic Convention returns next year to city venue

Tickets are now on sale for the Sheffield Film and Comic Convention, returning to the city’s FlyDSA Arena on August 10 and 11.

Following the success of the last five Sheffield Film And Comic Cons at the FlyDSA Arena, the event returns for its sixth year.

The event will again feature Cosplay, where costumes can be displayed on stage with a chance to win prizes, a comic zone where you can meet comic writers and artistes, comic creation master classes and buy that rare edition, artiste alley were amateur comic and manga artists chill out, draw and meet other artists.

The Video Game Zone will host both modern and retro gaming with many casual-play and full-scale tournaments throughout the day. Browse hundreds of stalls selling collectable movie merchandise, costumes and toys. There will be a large number of free guest talks and several paid for premium guest talks over the weekend.

Standard entry tickets are priced at adult £8.96, children £4.48, family of two adults and two children under 12 £22.40 (including booking fee), with a limited number of Early Entry tickets available priced £16.80 (including booking fee) available online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by phone on 0114 256 56 56.

Photo by Glenn Ashley