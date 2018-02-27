George Ezra set to play Don Valley Bowl in August

The Leadmill has announced George Ezra as the second artist heading to Don Valley Bowl this August.

Today's announcement follows on from an earlier announcement about a Hacienda Classical Show taking place on August 17, the day before the George Ezra gig.

Ahead of the show, George Ezra, the BRIT-winning singer-songwriter is set to release his much anticipated second album, Staying At Tamara’s, in March 2018.

After receiving worldwide praise for his ballad Budapest, he went from virtually unknown to internationally renowned in just 18 months.

The Leadmill loves a success story, and is famed for being a ‘rite of passage’ for emerging talent; in 2014 George Ezra played two sell-out shows at The Leadmill and the venue is truly thrilled to have him back to headline their biggest show yet.

Samuel Feeley, Promoter at The Leadmill said “It's brilliant to be bringing more outdoor events to the city, it's a step forward for us as promoters and it's great for the people of this city. Hopefully, we'll have more to come!”

General sale tickets go on sale at 10am on 2nd March 2018 and are available from www.leadmill.co.uk.