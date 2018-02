A selection of Gilbert and Sullivan favourites and a full concert version of Trial By Jury will be presented at a musical afternoon.

Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society will be performing in Chesterfield for the first time on Saturday, February 10, at 3pm.

The concert will take place at Whittington Moor Methodist Church,

Tickets £6, available from society members, the secretary on 0114 2489573 or 07813672766 or on the door.