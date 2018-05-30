Frances Barber and Edward Fox star in An Ideal Husband

A live broadcast of Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband will be screened to Derbyshire venues direct from London’s Vaudeville Theatre.

The screening takes place on June 5 at 7.15pm at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield Cineworld, The George Hotel in Tideswell and Derby Odeon, Derby QUAD, and Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux.

The star-studded cast includes real-life father and son Edward and Freddie Fox. Taking to the Vaudeville’s stage in what is considered the Rolls-Royce of English comedies, is veteran stage and screen actress and Olivier Award-nominee Frances Barber (Silk, Antony and Cleopatra) as well as Olivier Award-winner Nathaniel Parker (This House, Wolf Hall). Also featured in the cast is Not Going Out star Sally Bretton (King Lear) and Susan Hampshire (Forsyte Saga, Monarch of the Glen).

Cinema tickets are on sale now at: www.OscarWildeCinema.com