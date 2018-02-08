Folk trio Alma’s forte is blending tradition with innovation

Enjoy an evening of folk music with Alma next to the Chesterfield Canal.

They wil be performing at Hollingwood Hub on Thursday, February 22, at 7.30pm.

Alma brings together fiddlers John Dipper and Emily Askew with guitarist Adrian Lever.

Inspired by fiddle traditions from England and across the world, at the heart of Alma’s music is the joyful sound of fiddles playing in harmony.

Each member of Alma brings their own individual style and influences to the band, which they weave together into a bright and vibrant sound. This includes John’s work with Chris Wood in the English Acoustic Collective and groundbreaking string quartet Methera, Emily’s extensive experience in early music (playing with The Dufay Collective, Shakespeare’s Globe and at Glyndebourne), and Adrian’s knowledge of Eastern European music developed through his highly acclaimed work with Arhai and Horses Brawl.

Alma’s unique approach to the gems of each tradition results in beautiful and exciting new arrangements that tantalise and excite the audience.

Tickets are £10 for their show at Hollingwood Hub. They can be bought be bought via the website: www.chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk or call 01246 477569.