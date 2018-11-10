Final chance to see Hugh Dennis, Lesley Garrett, John Marquez in The Messiah in Sheffield

Three towering talents play a cast of thousands in new comedy The Messiah which ends its run in Sheffield this evening (Saturday, November 10).

Hugh Dennis is back on stage for the first time in more than 20 years, with renowned soprano Lesley Garrett making her comedy play debut. John Marquez, who is best known for his role as PC Joe Penhale in TV’s Doc Martin joins them.

This is the funniest and mostmagical nativity you’ll ever see. A traveling theatre troupe of two actors and an opera singer are set to arrive on camel back K to masterfully enact the greatest story ever told. Join the absurdly talented Maurice Rose (Hugh Dennis), the alarmingly unpredictable Ronald Bream RAC (John Marquez), and the distinguisheddiva Mrs Mrs Leonora Fflyte (Lesley Garrett), in a hilarious Christmas comedy that conjures up the sublime, the ridiculous and the truly angelic.

Catch two performances at Sheffield Lyceum today. The first is captioned and starts at 3pm and the second starts at 7.45pm.