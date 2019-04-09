Films and shows inspire programme for The Phoenix Concert Band’s spring concert

Musical selections from popular shows and films will be played by The Phoenix Concert Band in its Spring Concert at All Saints Church, Wingerworth, on April 13.

The varied programme will include excerpts from Mary Poppins, High Society, Live and Let Die, Bohemian Rhapsody, Les Miserables, Tintin and the Blue Danube.

Musical director Matt Appleyard will lead the band.

Founded in July 2001, the Phoenix Concert Band was formed to provide adult wind, brass and percussion players the opportunity to play a wide repertoire of music in a friendly, enjoyable environment.

Concerts are performed regularly throughout the year and weekly rehearsals take place at Hasland Methodist Church on a Friday evening, attracting

approximately 40 regular players from a wide area, with a range of ages and professions.

Always interested in identifying new players the band is currently planning a workshop/play day to give people with all levels of ability an opportunity to try out and explore the enormous pleasure of playing music together. If interest is sufficient, this may develop into a new ensemble, which is an exciting prospect for both the band and community.

Details of the band’s future programme and contact details can be found on the website click here or on their Facebook page. If you would like to join the Friends of the Phoenix Band and receive regular updates of activities, contact Mike Allen by email at mda@bcs.org.uk.

The concert on April 13 starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 per adult, free under 12 years old, and can be obtained from Hasland Chiropody, 38 Mansfield Road, Hasland; call 01246 279521, 07970 291599 or John Charles Tanner on 01246 201696 or 07710 065140.