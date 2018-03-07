Film review: Unmissable film I, Tonya is the complete package

Screenwriter Steven Rogers (Stepmom, P.S. I Love You) and director Craig Gillespie (Million Dollar Arm) strike gold with the story of real-life competitive ice skater Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie), writes Natalie Stendall.

Labelled as red-neck trailer-trash by a ferocious media at the dawn of 24-hour news, Tonya’s technical brilliance is sidelined by judges whose imperfect scores reflect her image and presentation.

In this feminine, squeaky clean, wholesome family sport, Tonya is a hazardous oddball. Her frustrations, expressed in shout-louder frankness and profanity, are painfully mesmeric. That Tonya’s foolhardy and violent husband, Jeff (Sebastian Stan), embroils her in a career-jeopardising harebrained caper only makes this caustic drama more fascinating.

Rogers’s screenplay deliberately probes the concept of ‘a true story’ with a catalogue of unreliable narrators. Present day interview sequences and ‘evidence tapes’ tease out subtle differences in points of view, including those of Tonya, her mother, husband and bodyguard. This astute writing accesses the story through the tragic lens of hindsight.

The many different versions of the same events, the many different ‘true’ stories, amplify the bizarre nature of the events.

Like Tonya, the film is very much in your face. Gillespie approaches the material with an irreverent humour and a brash, unapologetic tone. Margot Robbie’s performance is remarkable. Visceral and sharp with pangs of regret and nostalgia, it is her best yet.

Captured in close-up, Tonya’s vitriol, unleashed on incredulous competition judges, is nothing short of electrifying. Her strength and resilience are endearing and, at times, her belligerent feminism is even inspiring.

What’s so brilliant about I, Tonya is its emotional dexterity and piercing subtext. Behind its brash exterior, the film taps into a keen and profound undercurrent of sadness. Tonya’s stark independence is learned rather than innate. The relationship with her pushy, angry and exploitative mother, LaVona (a frighteningly assertive Allison Janney) is particularly tragic. In the spaces between their savage and acerbic dialog lies pride, frustration and determination charged with the complexity of parental love.

At the heart of the story lies the intrinsic disadvantages that poverty brings and a series of unfair societal pressures placed on women.

Both throw Tonya back into the arms of an abusive husband. The threads have rarely been more relevant and they are explored here with a winning lightness of touch. Gillespie’s impressive direction of Tonya’s skating sequences reject the sport’s emphasis on beauty and finesse typically caught in long shot.

Instead Gillespie captures speed and aggression at close quarters in a visceral showcase of Tonya’s strength, energy and skill.

I, Tonya is the complete package: astute writing, vibrant direction and superb casting with acute and relevant subtext. It is, without doubt, an unmissable Oscars contender.

5/5