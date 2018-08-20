Film Review: The Meg’s script lacks real bite in Statham’s latest movie

The Meg pits Jason Statham against a 70ft prehistoric shark that travels up from the hidden depths of the Mariana Trench when rescue divers create a break in a freezing underwater barrier, writes Natalie Stendall.

There’s huge potential for spoofery in this entertaining and increasingly silly genre but Statham seems to be the only one in on the joke. The action star brings well-needed energy and some evident glee to this lacklustre ocean romp but fails to save The Meg from its confused tone and awkward pacing.

A dispensable first act take us into a boring and protracted deep sea rescue mission while filling us in on the backstory of rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Statham), whose previous encounter with the Meg saw him written off as mad. All of this exposition paves the way for a sedate love story with marine biologist Suyin (Bingbing Li) but it’s Statham’s cute banter with her daughter Meiying (Shuya Sophia Cai) that offers the most charm.

When we finally get to see the prehistoric Megalodon, the film goes up a gear and director John Turteltaub (National Treasure, Last Vegas) gives us a handful of truly spectacular moments. There are echoes of The Shining and Jurassic Park in the monster’s first appearance stalking little Meiying as she walks alone around the deep sea base. Sadly the references are few and far between and, while The Meg plays out like a reverse Jaws, it forgets to make us laugh, or even feel nostalgic, at the connection.

The Meg takes itself a little too seriously - a cardinal sin given its outlandish premise - leaving its cast hung out to dry. It alludes to a message, about man’s willingness to kill the creatures it discovers but, ironically, this soon gets forgotten in the film’s blood lust and violence. Was this intended as a comedic point? The script is simply not sharp or silly enough to let us know.

3/5