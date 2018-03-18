Film review: Annihilation proves to be a feast for the senses

Writer-director Alex Garland has set the internet on fire with his sophomore sci-fi Annihilation, writes Natalie Stendall.

Slipping over into horror and the outright surreal, it’s a veritable feast for the senses. A cinematic festival of light and sound.

It’s almost criminal that this expertly crafted film has landed straight on Netflix, depriving a hungry audience of its big screen, cinematic spectacle.

Garland’s artificial intelligence film Ex Machina was a runaway success in 2015 garnering five BAFTA nominations and an Oscar. Now Annihilation augments the writer-director’s existential style drawing on ideas about evolution, creation and extinction. The film is based on the novel by Jeff VanderMeer. In Garland’s hands, it is pure cinema.

When her husband returns from a covert military operation with multiple organ failure, biologist Lena (Natalie Portman) joins the group of all female scientists entering the site of the environmental hazard.

The site, known as Area X and part of a North American national park, is a shimmering pool of pearlescent light. The cinematography has a dreamlike, heavenly quality that enhances the natural beauty of the area’s environmental distortions. But this unreality also plays into our fears.

From the film’s earliest sequences, Garland captures a sense of disorientation and distortion by shooting through glass, transparent plastic and water.

The lighting’s magical lustre masks a darker sense that the natural world has turned against humanity. Garland’s final act is a mesmeric work of surrealism, not unlike Jonathan Glazer’s 2013 BAFTA nominated indie Under The Skin. Fused with a bass thumping score from Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury (who also collaborated with Garland on Ex Machina) it sets nerves on edge.

While it frightens and disturbs us Annihilation also finds space to explore human psychology, probing the appeal of its ‘suicide mission’. Mind over matter finds a place in its survivalism; self-destruction in the flashbacks to Lena’s married life. Biology is both fragile and resilient.

Rumours about the film being too intellectual for mainstream audiences do not appear to be borne out in its method. As with Ex Machina, Garland delivers the science - about gene sequences and the division of cells - without jargon or condescension.

Instead, ideas about God, creationism and the role of humanity in the natural world’s destruction float on the film’s malleable surface. Annihilation will mean many things to many people and it’s the film’s inherent uncertainties that make it so enticing. You’ll want to rewatch it as soon as the credits roll. Perhaps it’s a good thing that Annihilation is on Netflix after all.

5/5