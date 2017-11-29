Family fun at Cromford Mills Christmas Market

Cromford Mills will be full of festive spirit this weekend with attractions for all the family.

The Christmas markets weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10.

There will be donkey rides, Father Christmas (1pm to 3pm) and craft sessions for children.

Come along to see owls and parrots and hear Buxton Studio Choir and Wirksworth Community Orchestra.

Learn how to make a wreath, wander around a craft fair or snap up plants.

Quench your thirst at the gin bar or treat yourself to candy floss, popcorn or ice cream.

The Christmas markets weekend runs from 10am to 4pm both days.

There will be a small charge for some activities.

The weekend gets underway on Friday night when there will be carol singing to accompany the switch-on of the Christmas tree lights.

Follow the Christmas tree trail around the mill and vote for your favourite tree.

Tuck in to roast chestnuts, mince pies and mulled wine in Arkwright’s Cafe or bag quirky stocking fillers, toys, decorations and cards in the Christmas shop.

For more details, go to www.cromfordmills.org.uk