Family-favourite songs in A Spoonful of Sherman

Performers will be making a song and dance about all the numbers you know by heart.

A Spoonful of Sherman, which tours to Buxton Opera House on April 2, is a musical stage show for all the family celebrating the life and work of multi-award-winning Disney songwriters The Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Jungle Book, Winnie the Pooh).

Hits include: Let’s Go Fly A Kite!, It’s A Small World (After All), I Wanna Be Like You, The Ugly Bug Ball, Comes A-Long A-Love, You’re Sixteen, Feed The Birds, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, A Spoonful Of Sugar and more!

The colourful production stars Olivier Award nominated Sophie-Louise Dann (Gary Barlow’s The Girls Musical), Glen Facey (Hairspray), Jenna Innes (Animus), Mark Read (Boyband A1, Guys and Dolls) and Ben Stock (Beauty and the Beast).

Tickets are priced at £21-£23. Discounts are available. Call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk