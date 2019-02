Do you have a budding little knight in your house and looking for something to keep them entertained over the February half-term?

Bolsover Castle is hosting five days of medieval fun, running from February 18 to 22, 11am to 3pm.

Meet Sir Cuss for your squire training and get active in games to test your skill and courage.

Admission £11.30 (adult), £7.80 (child, 5-17 years), £10.20 (concession), £29.50 (family), free for English Heritage members.