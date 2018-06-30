Everybody’s Talking About Jamie screens live in Derbyshire

Award-winning musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie launched in Sheffield last year and has gone on to wow theatregoers in the London’s West End.

If you missed seeing it on stage, you can see a live satellite broadcast at Chesterfield Cineworld and Derby QUAD on Thursday, July 5, at 7.30pm.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be beamed by satellite from the Apollo Theatre in London to cinemas across the UK.

Inspired by a true story, the show has won three WhatsOnStage Awards including best new musical, three UK Theatre Awards including best new musical and nominated for five Olivier Awards.

Jamie New is 16 and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. He is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

John McCrea, Josie Walker, Tamsin Carroll, Lucie Shorthouse and Phil Nichol lead a 24-strong company and an eight-piece band. The songs are from the pen of the lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells.

For more details, visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/chesterfield or go to www.derbyquad.co.uk