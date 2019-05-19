World-class Elvis tribute artists tour to Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena

Catch the world's leading Elvis tribute show when it stops off at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena this month as part of a nine-date UK tour.

Direct from the USA, The Elvis World Tour comes to Sheffield on Thursday, May 23. The show played in Derby Arena on Friday last week.

It is the only show to star three winners of the Elvis Presley Enterprises’ ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest’ . They include the inaugural winner, Shawn Klush, fellow American Dean Z and the UK’s Ben Thompson, backed by an incredible live band and orchestra.

Shawn Klush first exploded onto the UK scene when millions of UK viewers tuned in to see him win BBC One Television’s search for The World’s Greatest Elvis, hosted by Vernon Kay.

Shortly after, Shawn was also crowned Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion after winning the first ever official contest held by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dean Z performs both the Early Years of Elvis and the 1968 Comeback Special. He is also a grand champion of the prestigious EPE Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and star of the famous Las Vegas show – Legends In Concert.

Ben Thompson was this year crowned EPE’s Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion 2018, joining the ranks of winners of this prestigious competition, having finished in the top three the previous five times he’d competed.

Now, all three artists are starring in the ground-breaking production The Elvis World Tour which, in recent years, has been taking the UK by storm with appearances in arenas and major theatres across the UK.

Tickets priced £28.50 and £35 plus a limited number of Premium Meet & Greet Package tickets priced £56 (including booking fee) can be bought online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by calling 0114 256 5656.