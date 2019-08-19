WIN tickets for Wife Begins at Forty at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre

Comedy plays a big part in next week's offering in Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre's play season and you could win tickets to see the show.

Wife Begins at Forty, which runs from August 27 until August 31, focuses on a husband's desperate attempts to stop his wife from leaving him after 18 years of marriage. With advice from their son, his father, and next door neighbour, the hubby takes drastic steps to rejuvenate his marriage with hilarious consequences.

A television adaptation of Wife Begins at Forty in 1988 starred Liza Goddard and Ray Cooney, the latter co-wrote the comedy with Earl Barret and Arne Sultan.

The play is presented by Paul Taylor-Mills, who is an Olivier Award-winning producer and advisory producer to Andrew Lloyd Webber.

To win a pair of tickets to next week's production, simply answer this question:

The television adaptation of Wife Begins at Forty screened in what year?

Email the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number to: gay.bolton@jpimedia.co.uk. Please state that you are happy for us to share your details with the competition promoter who is providing the prize otherwise your entry will be invalid.

The competition will close on Friday, August 23 at 2pm. Normal JPIMedia competition rules are applicable and are available on this site. The editor's decision is final.