Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy bring Boyzlife show to Sheffield

Fans of Westlife and Boyzone will finally get the chance to see two of the members in the flesh.

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy will be performing their rescheduled Boyzlife show at The Foundry, Sheffield, tonight (Sunday).

The show was postponed last year because of the 25th anniversary touring commitments of Boyzone with whom Keith has racked up six UK number ones.

Brian enjoyed 12 number ones as a member of Westlife and has since topped the charts as a solo act with his song Real To Me.

Tickets for Boyzlife cost £31.35, Go to https://foundrysu.com/ents/event/12209/

