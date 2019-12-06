An unsigned singer-songwriter who has become a rival to superstar Ed Sheeran despite a lack of mainstream promotion is to play a headlining date at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena.

Gerry Cinnamon – a former scaffolder and plumber who delivers gritty songs in a thick Scottish accent, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar and foot pedals – will appear at the 13,600-capacity venue for the first time on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The Glaswegian has won fans through word of mouth alone – his self-produced, self-released debut album Erratic Cinematic has sold 132,000 copies and was an iTunes chart-topper, without the backing of a major record label.

His songs have been streamed tens of millions of times on Spotify, and he sold out Scotland’s national football stadium, Hampden Park, by shifting 50,000 tickets in less than a day – an example of the demand that has made him the UK’s second-biggest live draw, second only to Sheeran.

“It's been beyond wild,” Cinnamon said.

“Scottish tour sold out in minutes. England and Ireland dates done the same. We've got no marketing machine behind us. It's all just from word of mouth. That means it's real though. That means the folk who come to the gigs are there 'cause they love their tunes. And it shows.

Gerry Cinnamon has become a word-of-mouth success, selling thousands of records - and will pack out Scotland's national football stadium in July 2020

“From the minute the doors open the building starts shaking. See, when the crowd is with you, singing every word, it's a mad feeling. Beautiful mayhem doesn't even get anywhere near it.”

His second album, The Bonny, will be released in April.

"I think the new material is the best I've ever written and no-one’s even heard it yet,” said Cinnamon, 35, who was born Gerard Crosbie. “Can't wait to get the next one out sharpish.”

The performer has only just given his first proper in-depth interview, to The Face magazine.

He told the publication: “I don’t want any exposure, man.”

