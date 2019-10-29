TV comedian Stewart Francis heads for Derbyshire on the last leg of his final stand-up tour

Star of Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Crackerjack, Stewart Francis is in Derbyshire this week for the last leg of his final stand-up tour.

He will perform at Derby Theatre on Wednesday, October 30, and also has a show lined up at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on November 23.

Canadian comedian Stewart has been performing stand-up comedy in the UK for a decade but wants to focus solely on his acting career.

Tickets for Derby cost £22, call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk; tickets for Chesterfield cost £24.40, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

