Roger Monkhouse, who has appeared on The Comedy Store and The World Stands Up, is bringing his masterful mirth to Chesterfield.

He tops the Spotlight show at the Winding Wheel on Thursday, October 24.

Support comes from Julian Lee, UK Pun Championship in 2017 and 2018, who is a wordsmith of real invention, and John Gibson.

Tickets £13.90, £11.90 and £8.90. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

