Titanic The Musical will set sail with Chesterfield Operatic Society members on board

More than 100 years since its sinking, RMS Titanic is being refloated by Chesterfield Operatic Society at the Pomegranate Theatre this month.

On her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, the “unsinkable ship” slowly sank after hitting an iceberg. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century in which 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stunning and moving production, focusing on the hopes, dreams and aspirations of her passengers who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own.

All innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the Second Class imagine they too can join the lifestyles of the rich and famous while the millionaire barons of the First Class anticipate legacies lasting forever.

With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, the pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony awards. The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

Operatic society chair Sarah Morrell, who plays the role of aspiring middle-aged American Alice Beane, says the musical is full of stunning music. “While the story is one of tragedy,” she said, “the musical itself tells the story of the passengers’ hopes of a new life in America. With a cast of nearly 50, I am sure audiences will love this dramatic production.”

Directed by Carole Copeland, with Nick Stacey as musical director and Alison Doram as choreographer, Titanic will sail from the Pomegranate from November 20 to 23, with a Saturday matinee.

Tickets £17.40, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

READ THIS: Watch stage version of The Wedding Singer at Derby Theatre.