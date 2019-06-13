Tina Turner hits Simply The Best and Private Dancer in tribute show in Chesterfield tonight

Caroline Borole, who appeared in the Dreamgirls musical and on TV talent show South African Idol, will perform the hits of Tina Turner including Simply The Best, River Deep Mountain High and Private Dancer. For tickets go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. READ THIS: John Bishop tour tickets on sale this week.

