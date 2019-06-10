Tina Turner hits Simply The Best and Private Dancer feature in tribute show
Australian stage sensation TINA Simply the Best rolls into Chesterfield's Winding Wheel tonight (Thursday) as part of its first UK tour.
Caroline Borole, who appeared in the Dreamgirls musical and on TV talent show South African Idol, will perform the hits of Tina Turner including Simply The Best, River Deep Mountain High and Private Dancer. For tickets go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. READ THIS: John Bishop live show tickets on sale this week.
1. We Don't Need Another Hero
TINA Simply the Best.
Jon Van Grinsven
other
2. Private dancer
Caroline Borole in TINA Simply the Best.
Jon Van Grinsven
other
3. Let's Stick Together
TINA Simply the Best.
Jon Van Grinsven
other
4. River Deep Mountain High
TINA Simply the Best
Jon Van Grinsven
other
