Tickets on general sale now to see Whitney - Queen Of The Night at Derby Arena

Tickets are now on general sale to see the critically acclaimed international stage sensation Whitney - Queen of the Night at Derby Arena next year.

Following a run of hit West End performances and wowing the Derby Arena crowds earlier this year, the classic hits of Whitney Houston will once again fill the Pride Park venue, on Wednesday, March 18.

The show promises to be a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

Starring Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney – Queen Of The Night tour, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, The Voice, The X Factor) in the title role, the performers will be supported by a live band.

The outstanding concert production has toured extensively across the UK and Europe for the past three years, and in March made its West End debut in front of a sold-out audience at London’s Savoy Theatre, with further sell-out shows in June and July.

Featuring hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more, the show is an unmissable evening of entertainment paying homage to one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Tickets are priced at £28.50. They can be purchased online by clicking here.

You can also call the box office on 01332 255800.

Click here or click here for more stories.