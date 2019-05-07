This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, May 9
Sleaford Mods. The Venue, Derby.
The Outlaw Hooligan Run. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Navi. Buxton Opera House.
Brinanigans. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Joey Landreth. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Friday, May 10
Louie Stephens. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Amanda Harry. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
The Membranes. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Dark Lightening. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Glitz UK. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Stones. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
The Take That Experience. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Jim Taplin. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Leo Sayer. Buxton Opera House.
Monkey Finger. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Jim Taplin. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Ultimate Coldplay. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, May 11
Atomic. Ark tavern, Brimington.
Groundhog Days. The Yew Tree, Coal Aston.
Johnny And The Moondogs. The Butcher’s Arm, Brimington.
ziPt. King Edward VII, Tibshelf.
Abigail. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Matt Franklyn. Alfreton Town Football Club.
R:E:D. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Charn. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Big Dave Bopper. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Adam Forman. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Piragons. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Uncle Salty, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
After Hours. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.
Dana Ali Band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Connie Lush & Blue Shouter. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sunday, May 12
ziPt. Needlemakers Arms, Ilkeston, 2pm start.
James Wilson. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Eddie Soulfinger. Alfreton Town Football Club.
Chris Dean’s Syd Lawrence Orchestra. Buxton Opera House.
Wednesday, May 15
Alan Patrick. North Wingfield MW Social Club, Derby.