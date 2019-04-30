This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, May 2
Royal Rock Night. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Friday, May 3
ziPt. Tupton Tap, Old Tupton, near Clay Cross.
Early Morning Shakes. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
The Amplifires. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The New Age Beatles. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Motley Crude. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Scott Doonican. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Stepping Lane. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Jig For A Kiss. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.
Sinnerboy. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, May 4
Johhny and The Midnights. Old Whittington Miners’ Social Club, Chesterfield.
Synner. The Nag’s Head, Clay Cross.
After Hours . The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
ziPt. Thorn Tree, Ripley.
Lisa Monroe. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Guns or Roses. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
StageFright. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Stuck in 2nd. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Wet, Wet, Wet. Buxton Opera House.
The Indieannas. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Pete Castle. The Queen’s Head, Belper.
Rust For Glory. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sunday, May 5
Pocket Rocket. Old Whittington Miners’ Social Club, Chesterfield.
Rhino’s Revenge. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Gin Annie, Steal The City, and Choker. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Tom Jones & The Shades of the 60s. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Manchester Ska Foundation (7pm), The Aups (10.30pm). Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Ar Faoued. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.
Monday, May 6
Past Masters. 4pm, The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
The Little Mix Experience. Buxton Opera House.
Purple Cloud of Funk. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Tuesday, May 7
Tubular Bells For Two. Buxton Opera House.
Wednesday, May 8
Vukovi. The Venue, Derby.
Levellers Acoustic. Buxton Opera House.