They Think It’s All Over comedian Lee Hurst heads for Derby with new stand-up show

Lee Hurst, best known for his TV appearances on the comedy sports quiz They Think It’s All Over, brings his new stand-up show to Derby.

He will be turning up to lob gags at the audience from all angles at Landau Forte College Theatre on May 9.

His show is entitled Mucking About and is delivered with the sole purpose of making the crowd laugh.

Lee appeared in 42 episodes of They Think It’s All Over, appearing alongside David Gower, from 1995 to 1998. His other TV credits include Have I Got News For You, Shark Tank, Salvage Squad and The Warehouse.

Tickets £19.25. Call 01332 255800