The Who’s TOMMY album is played live by The Goldhawks in Derbyshire

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the classic rock opera album from The Who, TOMMY, the masterpiece will be brought to life by The Goldhawks at Buxton Opera House.

The show, which comes to town on September 6, features a masterful replication of The Who’s iconic sound, backed with extra-large screen projection and some archival footage of the band themselves.

The Goldhawks frontman Doug Freeman said: “Our eight piece band faithfully recreates all the power and orchestration of the original album.”

Audiences can also expect a fabulous finale, featuring bonus material of some all-time classic hits from The Who.

Renowned as the world’s top tribute to The Who, The Goldhawks have just completed a national tour of Quadrophenia live, celebrating the seminal Mods v Rockers iconic album.

Wolfy Foxlow, who toured regularly with The Who said: “It’s the closest you’ll ever get to the real thing”.

The Goldhawks’ shows have been watched by relatives of The Who members including Pete Townsend’s brothers Paul and Simon and Keith Moon’s mother and family. Phil Daniels and Trevor Laird from the film Quadrophenia have also seen the band performing.

Tickets to see TOMMY - The Album - Live are priced at £25. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.co.uk. or call 01298 72190.

READ MORE: TV advert star tops bill at Chesterfield comedy club



