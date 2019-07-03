The Pirates of Penzance and The Gondoliers in G&S season at Buxton Opera House

A season of Gilbert and Sullivan shows will be staged at Buxton Opera House this month.

The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival is presenting the programme, with the company’s own National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company headlining the shows. Charles Court Opera and Trent Opera will also be participating.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 24 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm - The Mikado, performed by the National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company.

Thursday, July 25 at 7.30pm - The Gondoliers, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company.

Friday, July 26 at 7.30pm - Princess Ida, Trent Opera Company.

Saturday, July 27 at 2.30pm - The Yeoman of the Guard, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company

Saturday, July 27 at 7.30pm - HMS Pinafore, Charles Court Opera Company.

Sunday, July 28 at 2.30pm - The Pirates of Penzace, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company.

Sunday, July 28 at 7.30om - The Gondoliers, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company.

Monday - The Mikado, National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company.

The witty, satirical and often politically sensitive words of W.S. Gilbert hold as much relevance now as when first written. And this linked with Sir Arthur Sullivan’s exquisite and melodious music together make for a first-rate show, regarded by many as the origins of today’s musical theatre genre.

There will be a full daytime programme of G&S related Fringe events including recitals, talks and films.

Tickets are now on sale from Buxton Opera House, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.