The King's Speech play hits Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre

A play based on Academy Award-winning film The King’s Speech will be performed in Chesterfield this week.

David Seidler’s original play, which premiered in London's West End in 2012, brings the audience face to face with Bertie, Duke of York, as he is thrust onto the world stage as King George VI following his brother’s abdication. With the Nazi threat looming and civil unrest at home, royal secrets explode Bertie as he struggles to find his voice as King.

The King's Speech will be performed at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre.

The King’s Speech will be staged at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre from August 20 to 24 as part of a summer season of plays presented by Paul Taylor-Mills and company.

To book tickets, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.