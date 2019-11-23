The Houghton Weavers will ‘keep folk smiling’ at Derbyshire concert

Christmas comes early for fans of The Houghton Weavers when the band play in Derbyshire this weekend.

The group, whose motto is ‘Keep Folk Smiling’, tour their festive concert to Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre tonight (Saturday, November 23).

They have been entertaining people for more than 43 years with their blend of folk music, humour and audience participation.

In their time together, The Houghton Weavers have performed thousands of concerts, recorded more than 30 albums and starred in several of their own BBC radio and TV series.

Their lead singer, Tony Berry, pictured second left in photo, died earlier this year after a battle against cancer.

Tickets for the Buxton show cost £19, Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk