Smash-hit musical Buddy - The Buddy Holly story is in Chesterfield this week during its 30th anniversary tour.

The show, which is at the Pomegranate Theatre until October 5, has been seen worldwide by 20 million people. Check out these new photos. READ MORE: Oh Boy! Check out Buddy

Hannah Price, Harry Boyd, Christopher Weeks, Rhiannon Hopkins, Joshua Barton and Ben Pryer

Miguel Angel, AJ Jenks, Sasha Latoya, Cartier Fraser.

Sasha Latoya, Miguel Angel and Cartier Fraser.

Sasha Latoya and Cartier Fraser.

