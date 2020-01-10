Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff and Dancing On Ice ace Jake Quickenden bring dance show to Derbyshire

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kristina Rihanoff and former Dancing On Ice champion Jake Quickenden are waltzing into Chesterfield for a show that all the family will love.

They will be on stage at the Pomegranate Theatre on Wednesday, January 15, for a production entitled Dance to the Music.

The show is curated, choreographed and performed by Kristina and hosted by singer Jake who found fame on the X Factor and went on to land a cameo role in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

South African national champions and Dancing with the Stars professionals Marcella Solimeo and Dylan Daniels and other world-renowned professional dancers will be performing.

During the nationwide tour, cast members are working closely with Stagecoach Performing Arts Schools, enabling local talent aged 4 to 18 years to take part in most of the shows. Kristina said: “We are extremely proud to be supporting young dancers and offering them the chance to perform on stage in front of a live audience. Nurturing fresh talent is extremely important to us as a team, and this show could offer life-changing opportunities to many youngsters.”

Dance to the Music is the UK’s first show to portray the evolution of dance through musical eras and genres. Starting with the roaring ‘20s and the arrival of Charleston and tap, the tour will showcase 15 dance styles through every decade. The spotlight will shine on the Lindy hop, jitterbug, rock ‘n’r oll, hustle, funk, disco, breakdancing, street, hip-hop, contemporary ballet, salsa and Argentine Tango. The foot-stomping adventure will bring the audience right up to date with modern-day ballroom and Latin.

Featuring fabulous costumes and lashings of glitz and glamour, the show will be accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack.

Each sequence will be backed by light-hearted humour from the host and performers, as well as fascinating anecdotes about showbiz life. There will also be lots of opportunity for the whole family to participate in the fun.

Kristina adds: “This show will have something for everyone. Whether you’re a lifelong ballroom-dancer, a total novice or you love watching TV shows like Strictly as a family, this is going to bring dance to life in a totally unique way. Expect a riot of music, colour and incredible movement, which will take you on a remarkable and immersive journey.

“Dance To The Music is an ultimate family show. You will be dancing in your seats to your favourite music hits whatever the age you are!”

Details: Tickets £29.40. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk