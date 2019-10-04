Strictly’s professional dancers Ian Waite and Vincent Simone hotfoot it to Buxton in The Ballroom Boys

Join Strictly Come Dancing’s favourite male professionals, Ian Waite and Vincent Simone in their new production, The Ballroom Boys, on tour to Buxton.

The pair will be bringing dance, song and plenty of banter to Buxton Opera House on Monday, October 7.

Expect the evening to include the Waltz, Quickstep, Paso Doble, Foxtrot and, of course, the Argentine Tango.

For tickets call £29.50 to £31.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

