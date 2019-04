They will perform at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on May 7 and 8 and at Sheffield City Hall on May 30 and 31. READ THIS: Westlife sell-out tour hits cinema screens

1. Katya Jones Katya and her dance partner Joe McFadden won Strictly in 2017. other Buy a Photo

2. Giovanni Pernice Giovanni has reached the finals of Strictly three times, partnering Georgia May Foote in 2015, Debbie McGee in 2017 and Faye Tozer in 2018. other Buy a Photo

3. AJ Pritchard AJ was a semi-finalist with dance partner Mollie King in 2017. other Buy a Photo

4. Dianne Buswell Australian Open Champion Dianne reached the final in 2018 with dance partner Joe Sugg. other Buy a Photo

View more