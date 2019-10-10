Stevie Nimmo ramps up the power for Derby show

Stevie Nimmo brings his full-on, electric, no-holds-barred trio to Derby,

He will be performing at The Flowerpot on Friday, October 11.

Stevie’s CD Sky Won’t Fall was released in 2016 and was voted album of the year by the media. As one half of Scotland’s highly respected Nimmo Brothers, Stevie has become well known throughout the blues and roots world for more than two decades.

Tickets £15, available from The Flowerpot or go to www.rawpromotions.co.uk.

