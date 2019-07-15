Steve Tilston, The Hut People and Enda Kenny among musical line-up for Stainsby Festival

Musicians will be travelling a long way to play at this month’s Stainsby Festival which is in its 51st year.

Australian artists Mal Webb and Kylie Morrigan and Stainsby favourite Enda Kenny are among the line-up of performers who will be entertaining the crowds from July 19 to 21.

The festival, which runs at Brunts Farm, Stainsby, near Heath, Chesterfield, will welcome back Steve Tilston who is celebrating 40 years on the road by appearing as a duo with Hugh Bradley.

Entertainers will include The Hut People, Bella Gaffney who won the 2016 Celtic Connections’ Danny Kyle Award, Jon Palmer Band whose leader won the Grolsch UK Songwriter of the Year Award and Kangaroo Moon.

North Derbyshire’s talent is represented by Rare Occasion, comprising Judy Dunlop, Jon Scaithe and Nigel Corbett who are performing together for the first time, and Jig for a Kiss.

Festival chairman Tony Trafford said: “We’re hoping for a great event. Across in our third venue, we’re ringing the changes with an acoustic only venue and introducing some risk taking with a dance company Damae Damce and circus acts and skills workshops from Foolhardy Circus.

“Thanks to the LEADER funding scheme this year we’ll have a brand new sustainable roadway replacing the hired in metal stuff that will not only cut our costs, the transport expense there and back but it will allow rainwater to drain away into the soil and the grass to grow through it.

“We’ll also have an all new bar with new pumps and cellarage from the same funding scheme. This will enable us to have an even bigger selection of real ales, all sourced from microbreweries in Derbyshire, and in perfect condition on the day.”

To book tickets, go to www.stainsbyfestival.org.uk.

