Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel will air Judy Teen and Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) in Derbyshire show

Legendary rock icon Steve Harley brings his band Cockney Rebel to Buxton this weekend.

They will be playing all their hits at the Opera House on Saturday, September 14.

Hear the hits such as Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Here Comes The Sun, Mr Soft and the classic Sebastian. The piece de resistance will be the worldwide hit and UK number one, Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me), which has been recognised by the Performing Rights Society as one of the most-played singles in British radio history.

Recognised as one of Britain’s greatest and most charismatic live performers, Harley is as much in love with the touring life now as at the beginning of his career. He said: “We see some wonderful sights, visit galleries and museums and really take travelling as part of the experience. I’m a genuine and inveterate tourist”.

Tickets for the show at Buxton Opera House are priced at £36. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.

READ MORE: Hollyoaks star is coming to Buxton in Fame The Musical.

